Jason Momoa honoured to play Hawaiian superhero

Jason Momoa is honoured to be playing the first Hawaiian superhero in a big screen feature.

The actor is gearing up to promote DC Comics film Aquaman, in which he reprises his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman from 2017’s Justice League. Detailing the hero’s origin story as the reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, Momoa shared that he was thrilled to land a part through which he could pay tribute to his Hawaiian heritage.

“I mean, that was the biggest honour, like when Zack (Snyder, Justice League director) told me - there’s just so many brown-skinned kids that are gonna grow up and go, like, ‘Yeah, all of our gods are water gods’. It is an absolute honour,” he said in a roundtable interview, according to Collider.com. “Some people accept that he’s not white. I think it’s cool. It’s an honour for me to be that person standing up. Dream job, you know what I mean?”

Aquaman’s narrative will explore how the protagonist is caught in a battle between surface dwellers that threaten his oceans, and his own people. But even though the film delves into serious themes, he remains adamant that director James Wan will include plenty of “fish jokes”.

“I think he has an interesting look on what all those fish puns are. The more you look at it, I think it’s really - it’s not so much that he can talk to fish, but I think when you get to see what he can really do and how powerful the ocean is, I mean…I guess we’ll see who’s laughing then,” the 38-year-old laughed.

During the chat, Momoa also praised Wan’s approach to developing the project and described the filmmaker as a “total visionary”.

Aquaman, also starring Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman, is due to hit cinemas from mid-December (18).