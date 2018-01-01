Heath Ledger's family 'terribly happy' after Michelle Williams weds

Heath Ledger's family are "terribly happy" for Michelle Williams following her surprise wedding, according to his father Kim Ledger.

The Dawson's Creek star, who dated The Dark Knight actor from 2004 to 2007, quietly exchanged vows with Mount Eerie singer/songwriter Phil Elverum during an intimate ceremony in the Adirondacks in New York earlier this month (Jul18).

Matilda, Michelle's 12-year-old daughter from her romance with Heath, and the groom's little girl, Agathe, from his marriage to late wife Genevieve Castree, were among the few family and friends in attendance, according to Vanity Fair.

And on Sunday (29Jul18), Heath's father Kim congratulated the actress, whom he has remained close to following Heath's death from an accidental drug overdose in January, 2008.

"We are terribly happy, it is great. She's very private and I don't really like to make too many comments about her, but we are very happy (for her)," he told Australian newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald.

While he and his family did not attend the nuptials, he did reveal he would be meeting Michelle's new husband "very soon".

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Oscar-nominated actress described her bond with the musician as "very sacred and very special".

"I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad (Heath) loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes'," she said.

"Obviously I've never once in my life talked about a relationship. But Phil isn't anyone else. And that's worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."