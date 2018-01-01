Khloe Kardashian wanted a baby boy "so badly" before she fell pregnant with daughter True.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April (18), opened up about motherhood during an impromptu Twitter Q&A on Saturday (28Jul18).

Replying to a fan, the 34-year-old revealed how she had wanted a boy due to her close bond with Mason Disick, the eldest son of sister Kourtney.

"I wanted a boy so badly because Mason and I are so close," Khloe wrote. "I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn't know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF (best friend forever) 4Life."

The new mum also confessed she loved the bond that her three-month-old daughter will have with her cousins - Kim Kardashian's baby daughter Chicago, who is six months old, and Kylie Jenner's first child, five-month-old daughter Stormi.

"ANDDDD she has her two cousins to be her besties," Khloe tweeted. "We call them the triplets... it's just the cutest!! GOD IS GREAT."

And when quizzed by a fan if she and Tristan plan on expanding their family, she didn't rule it out.

"Not right now lol (laugh out loud)," she wrote. "True is only 3 months old so give me some time lol. I love her so much and I still think it's crazy that I am actually a mom LOL."

Khloe also candidly revealed her struggle with "mom guilt", after she recently returned to work at her Good American jeans company.

"It's a real thing. You feel guilty at all times if you have to leave her side. Or really for anything," she shared. "The best part is everything about her! The unconditional love and the fact that I get to raise a beautiful, strong and intelligent young lady... And I hope in time the guilt will go away.

"The only times I'm away from her is if I'm working. (Or unless she's sleeping and I go to a late dinner) So I have to keep reminding myself that I'm working to provide for her future. But ugh the guilt is real," she continued.