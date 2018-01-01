Carrie Fisher's brother 'thrilled' at her posthumous Star Wars: Episode IX return

Carrie Fisher's brother has applauded filmmaker J.J. Abrams for ensuring the actress' posthumous return to the big screen in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX.

Bosses at Disney and Lucasfilm shared the news of Princess Leia Organa's inclusion in the next instalment of the hugely popular sci-fi series on Friday (27Jul18), when Abrams explained he would be piecing together unused clips from 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which he also directed, to resurrect Carrie's iconic character for the sequel to 2017's The Last Jedi.

"Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us," he shared in a statement issued to Variety. "We were never going to recast, or use a CG (computer-generated) character.

"With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie (Lourd), we have found a way to honour Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII."

The news has been well-received by fans online, and Carrie's brother, Todd Fisher, has given the idea his stamp of approval, after previously claiming Leia would feature in the next blockbuster - a notion nixed by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy back in April (18).

"I couldn't be more personally thrilled and happy that our Carrie will reprise her role as Princess Leia in the new and final Star Wars Episode IX, using previously unreleased footage of her shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens," he declared.

"As we, her family, as well as her extended family of fans around the world so believe, Carrie's 'Princess Leia' is forever entrenched in the franchise and her indelible presence is fundamental to the film," Todd continued.

"J.J. Abrams understood Carrie's iconic role, and he has masterfully re-crafted this final entry to include this unused and very last footage of Carrie ever taken, without resorting to CGI (computer-generated imagery) or animatronics.

"Our family and her fans will look forward with great anticipation for this one!"

Carrie's Leia isn't the only key character set to appear in Episode IX - her old co-star Mark Hamill will be reprising his role as Luke Skywalker for another Star Wars adventure, even though he appeared to have been killed off in The Last Jedi, while Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the original trilogy, has also been invited back into the fold, too..

Commenting on the news, Hamill tweeted, "It's bittersweet facing my final chapter without her-She is simply irreplaceable.

"I'm finding solace in the fact that she won't BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news."

He added, "It's finally fine to admit #ImInIX-Billy Dee @realbdw too-which is long overdue (No one's ever really gone)."

"Now only 17 months of 'no comment's (sic) when asked about it to avoid revealing details or fueling speculation #SeeYouAroundKids," Hamill quipped.

They will join Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, and Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, in Episode IX, which was co-written by filmmaker Abrams and Chris Terrio.

Actors Keri Russell and Richard E. Grant have also been confirmed as cast newcomers ahead of the movie's December, 2019 release.