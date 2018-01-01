Selma Blair ditches Twitter in support of James Gunn

Actress Selma Blair has turned her back on Twitter as part of her continued protest over the firing of filmmaker James Gunn.

The Hellboy star has been among the celebrities who have publicly rallied around Gunn after a string of offensive old Twitter jokes about sensitive subjects like rape and paedophilia, written between 2008 and 2011, were unearthed by users in mid-July (18), prompting Disney and Marvel Studios bosses to dump him as the director of the third Guardians of the Galaxy blockbuster.

She offered her support to the embattled moviemaker in a series of tweets at the time, writing, "@JamesGunn I thank you for your talent, your decency and your evolution as a man.

"You propped me up when I was in a scary place, and guided me towards the decent and right thing to do. You have shown strength of character more than most anyone I know. You understood."

She then urged film fans to sign a petition demanding studio officials re-hire her friend, insisting he is "one of the good ones", adding: "Marvel: RE-HIRE JAMES GUNN - Sign the Petition...! Because if people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving?"

Over 332,000 people have since followed her lead and added their names to the Change.org campaign, but Disney and Marvel chiefs have yet to be swayed by the public push, and now Selma has decided to go dark on Twitter, choosing instead to only use photo-sharing site Instagram for the foreseeable future.

"So long," she posted in her brief final tweet on Saturday (28Jul18). "You can find me on Instagram. #Istandwithjamesgunn".

Selma has yet to deactivate her Twitter account, but she isn't the only one to quit the micro-blogging site after the Gunn controversy - Guardians of the Galaxy actor Michael Rooker shut down his profile shortly after the filmmaker's firing.

"This account will be inactive after today," wrote Rooker, whose character Yondu Udonta was killed off in the second instalment of the superhero franchise. "We're very tired & upset over the ongoing BULLS**T... neither I nor my rep will use Twitter again. Twitter sucks and I want nothing to do with it. Thank you to all who gave kind words & support."

Like Selma, Rooker made it clear he will still be visible on Instagram.