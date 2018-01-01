Khloe Kardashian shuts down mum shamers after attending event without daughter True

Khloe Kardashian hit back at mummy shamers on Sunday (29Jul18) after being criticised for leaving baby True at home while attending a charity event.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star headed to The Forum in Inglewood, California with her sister Kim for the If Only Texas Hold'Em Poker Tournament, a charity event in support of cancer treatment and research organisation City of Hope National Medical Center.

Despite helping to raise vital awareness and funds for the charity, the 34-year-old mum, who welcomed baby True in April with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, came under fire for deciding to leave her three-month-old at home.

Hitting back at her critics on Twitter, Khloe revealed that her daughter was safely under the supervision of her basketball player beau and questioned why it wasn't acceptable for her to have a few hours off mummy duties.

"Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc (because) I have a baby? (sic)" Khloe wrote to her 25.7 million followers on the social media platform later that day.

"Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours? (sic)"

It's not the first time the reality star has opened up about her struggles with first-time motherhood; she recently admitted that she suffers from anxiety over being a working mum.

Earlier this month, she told fans on her app that she had found returning to work without True "tough" and dubbed the experience a learning curve.

"Going back to work after having True has definitely caused me a little anxiety. The days leading up to my first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It’s like riding a bike!" she confessed.

"On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun – I acted like I hadn’t seen her in forever."