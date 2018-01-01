Dwayne Johnson surprises stunt double with custom pickup truck

Dwayne Johnson has surprised his stunt double with a new custom pickup truck.

The wrestler-turned-actor has most recently been promoting action film Skyscraper and is currently working on a string of films including Fighting with My Family and Jungle Cruise.

However, Dwayne recently took time out of his busy shooting schedule to gift his stunt double Tanoai Reed, who is also his cousin, a new truck.

"SURPRISE! I love handing over keys. I love you brother and enjoy your new truck!" he captioned a video of him and Tanoai on Instagram on Monday (30Jul18), explaining that he had brought the stuntman to set on the premise of shooting a general behind-the-scenes clip.

The video starts with Dwayne and Tanoai chatting before a truck pulls away in the background, revealing a new vehicle behind it, with a huge red bow on the front.

After thanking his friend and colleague for all of his hard work over the years, the Central Intelligence star then gestured to the truck, much to Tanoai's amazement.

"It's been an honour uso (brother) and I want to say from the bottom of my heart, I love you, I thank you and enjoy your new truck," he smiled.

At the conclusion of the footage, the pair can be seen embracing in a warm hug. And in the caption of the video, Dwayne shared that Tanoai is incredibly committed to his craft.

"Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad a*s achieving several 'Stuntman of the Year' honours," the 46-year-old wrote. "Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business."

Hawaii-born Tanoai, 44, has previously acted as Dwayne's stunt double on films including San Andreas, Furious 7, Hercules, and Rampage.