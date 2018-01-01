Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger seal romance deal with a kiss

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger sealed romance rumours swirling around the pair with a kiss on Sunday (29Jul18).

The couple was spotted attending church together in Los Angeles with the Guardians of the Galaxy star's son Jack, and as they left the place of worship and picked up ice-cream treats they locked lips.

Pratt, who shares young Jack with his estranged wife Anna Faris, and Arnold Schwarzenegger's eldest daughter were first linked earlier this summer (18), when they were photographed enjoying a picnic in Santa Barbara, California together.

Pratt and Faris split last summer (17) and announced the separation in August. They filed identical divorce papers in December (17).

Katherine, an interior designer and lifestyle blogger, is believed to be Pratt's first girlfriend since his eight-year marriage to Anna crumbled.

His soon-to-be ex has also moved on - she began romancing cinematographer Michael Barrett in October (17).

Pratt recently opened up about the single life in a candid chat with Entertainment Weekly, admitting he wasn't enjoying being a bachelor again - or a single father.

"Divorce sucks," the 38-year-old told the magazine in April (18). "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."

Chris' career is definitely on a high - as he prepares to start shooting the third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, his dinosaur blockbuster Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom continues to impress at the global box office.

It joined the billion dollar box office club after surpassing the figure worldwide on 5 July (18).

The movie became only the 35th movie in cinema history, without adjustments for inflation, to cross the $1 billion milestone. It's also the third film of 2018 to achieve the feat, after Avengers: Infinity War, in which Pratt also stars, and Black Panther.