Lea Michele celebrates engagement with celebrity pals

Actress Lea Michele and her new fiance Zandy Reich celebrated their engagement with a weekend party attended by celebrity pals Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts, and Billie Lourd.

The former Glee star went public with her plans to wed fashion executive Zandy in April (18), and on Saturday (28Jul18), fellow actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher and close pal Stephanie Levinson hosted a special gathering in California to toast the couple's engagement.

Guests included High School Musical regular Ashley Tisdale, The Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Lea's Scream Queen co-stars Billie and Emma, who attended with her on/off boyfriend, actor Evan Peters.

Lea posted a series of photos from the party on her Instagram Story timeline, and took a moment to share her gratitude to everyone who attended.

"The outpouring of love from our friends and family who showed up for us today and threw us the most epic and beautiful engagement party we could have asked for was truly so incredible," she captioned a picture of the happy couple.

"Z and I love you all and are forever grateful."

The bride-to-be later shared a snap of herself, JoAnna, and Stephanie to thank them for putting together the event.

"These amazing and beautiful best friends of mine threw me and Z (sic) the most incredible engagement party...," she wrote beside the image. "@stephaniehartlevinson & @jogarciaswisher I love you both so much!"

Lea and Zandy, the president of women's clothing company AYR, went public with their relationship last summer (Jul17), months after she opened up about wanting to find love again following the tragic death of her actor boyfriend Cory Monteith, who passed away in July, 2013.

"I've had to come to a place in my life where I have the strength and joy to move forward - and to be thankful and believe in life again," she told Britain's Daily Star newspaper in April, 2017.

Lea also previously dated Matthew Paetz from 2014 to 2016.