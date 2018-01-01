Gina Rodriguez shows off new diamond ring as engagement news swirls

Actress Gina Rodriguez has fuelled gossip about her status after showing off what looks like a huge diamond ring.

The Jane The Virgin star shared images from her 34th birthday celebration in Tulum, Mexico on Monday (30Jul18) on social media - and she can clearly be seen wearing new bling on her ring finger.

In one shot, she cuddles up to her boyfriend of almost two years, Joe LoCicero, and rests her left hand on his chest.

Gina shared another photo of herself by the beach wearing the rock, which is clearly visible.

She captioned a quote from artist Frida Kahlo, writing: "They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn't. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality."

It's not the first time the actress has sparked engagement rumours this year by wearing a diamond ring on 'that' finger - she also wore a rock while walking the red carpet at the Oscars in March with Joe, but that one was part of her outfit, and reportedly on loan.

Neither Gina nor Joe have officially confirmed the news.

The actress met LoCicero, who is three years younger than she is, in 2016 when he appeared on an episode of her hit show Jane The Virgin.

She once called him her "greatest gift", and saluted him on his 31st birthday last summer (Aug17), writing on Instagram: "To my king. I love you."

Gina also revealed she lost touch with Joe shortly after they met and eventually asked him out when she spotted him at her gym.

"Every day I'd see him at the gym, so I was like, 'If I see him again, I'm gonna do it, I'm gonna ask him out...' I was like, 'How coincidental that I saw you four days in a row', and he was like, 'No, that wasn't a coincidence... I know where you work-out...' and I was like, 'So you stalked me?' It worked."