Lindsay Lohan launches MTV reality show with teaser trailer

Lindsay Lohan has teased her new MTV reality show in a new trailer.

The first look at the series, tentatively titled Lohan Beach Club, aired on Monday (30Jul18) and featured the Mean Girls star at work as the owner of three clubs across Greece.

"Pack your bags, MTV. We're going to Mykonos!" she beams as she hangs out at the beach. "I’ve joined the MTV family... Get ready!"

The teaser appears just days after the reality show was confirmed, and MTV Programming and Development President Nina Diaz tells EW.com she's convinced the show will be a huge hit.

"Lohan Beach Club... offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire," she says.

"We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand."

Lohan Beach Club is scheduled to air next year (19).

Meanwhile, Lindsay hit the headlines over the weekend after posting and then deleting an Instagram picture of herself and U.S. leader Donald Trump's 24-year-old daughter, Tiffany, hanging out at a party in Greece on Friday (27Jul18).

The two women were at a party fundraiser for victims of the recent Greek wildfires.

Mutual friend Andrew Warren, who also appeared in the photo, posted video of Lohan and Trump dancing at the party. All the images were mysteriously taken down on Sunday.