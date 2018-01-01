Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse share a kiss on movie date

Robert Pattinson has reportedly embarked on a new romance with model/actress Suki Waterhouse after sharing a kiss during a movie date in London.

The two Brits were spotted catching a screening of new movie musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again at the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill over the weekend (28-29Jul18), before heading to celebrity hotspot SoHo House to enjoy a few drinks.

They were then caught on camera strolling arm-in-arm as they left the bar, with Robert and Suki openly engaging in public displays of affection as they headed home.

In photos obtained by E! News, the couple can be seen with its arms around one another's shoulders, as Robert and Insurgent actress Suki share a laugh and then stop for a passionate kiss.

"They were very close and cuddled and kissed many times," an eyewitness told the outlet. "Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it."

According to the source, at one point, the Twilight star even tried to dance with Suki.

"They were very loved up and close," the onlooker added. "Robert stroked Suki's hair and gave her another loving kiss."

The pair has yet to comment on the relationship rumours, but it appears to be Pattinson's first serious romance since calling off his engagement to singer FKA Twigs in October (17) after three years together.

He was also briefly linked to musician Mabel, the daughter of musicians Neneh Cherry and Cameron McVey, in February (18), while he previously dated his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart.

Meanwhile, Suki was forced to deny speculation suggesting she was more than just friends with filmmaker Darren Aronofsky after hanging out together earlier this year (18), months after his split from Jennifer Lawrence.