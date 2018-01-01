Mila Kunis fell for Ashton Kutcher during casual friends-with-benefits romance

Mila Kunis realised she was in love with old pal Ashton Kutcher when he moved on from their friends-with-benefits arrangement and started dating another woman.

The actor was divorced from Demi Moore and single when he and his former That 70s Show castmate first hooked up after she started seeing him as more than just a friend - and then their casual romance took an odd twist when it started mirroring their movies.

"I did a movie called Friends With Benefits and he did a movie that was very similar, No Strings Attached," Mila told comedian Marc Maron's WTF podcast on Monday (30Jul18). "We lived our movies out, where we were like, 'Let's just hook up. Let's have fun. We're both single. We both trust each other. Everything's great'.

"None of us wanted tension. OK, great. We hooked up for three months. And just like our movies, one of us caught feelings."

And then she realised Ashton wasn't quite ready to be a one-woman guy: "I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight.

"He said something, and I was like... 'Oh, my God, I love this man, and I have to walk away because this is not the agreement that we had. And so I'm going to speak up'."

She did and, according to Kunis, the next day Kutcher asked her to move in with him.

The couple eventually wed in July, 2015 and Mila is now a happily married mum of two, while Ashton stills keep in touch with his former stepdaughters, Demi Moore's kids Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis.

"He loved those kids," the actress told Maron.