Jonathan Rhys Meyers not interested in James Bond role

Jonathan Rhys Meyers has dismissed chatter about a possible James Bond role, insisting he has no interest in playing 007.

The Irishman is one of the many names linked to the role following Daniel Craig's expected departure after one more Bond adventure, but the 41 year old would rather play a bad guy.

"I just don't think that part would suit me at all to play, but I wouldn't mind playing a Bond villain - they are always much more fun," Jonathan told British show This Morning on Monday (30Jul18).

Rhys Meyers, who plays a spy in new movie Damascus Cover, might not be interested in stepping into 007's shoes, but there are a couple of actors who are - Dominic Cooper and Mission: Impossible - Fallout star Henry Cavill have both made it clear they'd love to tackle James Bond.

Henry recently told Yahoo! Movies, "I would love to do it, of course, I think Bond would be a really fun role. It's British, it's cool. I think that now that I have my Mission: Impossible badge, we can do real stunts and really amp it up as well.

"That's not to say they weren't doing real stunts (in the Bond franchise), I'm just saying it would be fun for me to actually take what I've learned on this (film) and carry it through to a movie like Bond. I'd love to play a Brit. I don't get to play a Brit very often. So yes, I would love the opportunity and if they were to ask I would say 'yes'."

And Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star Cooper said, "I'd love to (be Bond), he's an astonishing character. He plays in every English boy's childhood memory. I had the original Aston Martin DB5 as a toy car. As long as I felt I could bring something else to it, do something dynamic, I'd love the challenge."

Idris Elba, Aidan Turner, and James Norton are also on fans' wish lists to take over as Bond.

Meanwhile, Craig's fifth and perhaps final outing as Bond will begin shooting in December (18) and open in theatres in October, 2019.