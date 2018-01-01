Police investigating Twitter threats aimed at Corey Feldman

Former child star Corey Feldman has called in officers from the Los Angeles Police Department after allegedly receiving threats to his safety via social media.

The Lost Boys actor claims he has been bombarded with nasty messages from four different Twitter accounts after he blocked another user for wishing him harm.

"If longing to see @Corey_Feldman get gangraped (sic) in prison is wrong, I don't want to be right," the offensive tweet read.

The rude posts have continued to roll in, forcing Corey to report the incidents to cops, who have since launched an investigation into the multiple instances of cyber bullying.

According to TMZ.com, detectives have obtained a search warrant to try and identify the trolls behind the accounts, including another on Instagram, through which the user has repeatedly branded Feldman a "rapist" in comments on his pictures.

Corey alleges the harassment has left him and his family members fearing for their safety.

The news emerges as Corey continues to fight to expose paedophiles in Hollywood, who allegedly used him and others for sex when he was a child.

Authorities opened an investigation into Feldman's claims in November (17), after he publicly named actor John Grissom as one of his reported molesters while discussing his campaign for justice during an appearance on U.S. talk show Dr. Oz.

Feldman is also working to raise $10 million (£7.6 million) to make a film about the alleged abuse he and others suffered as child stars at the hands of a ring of Hollywood perverts.