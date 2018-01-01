Indecent Proposal remake in the works

Executives at Paramount Players are looking to remake 1993 drama Indecent Proposal.

Based on the 1988 novel of the same name by Jack Engelhard, the Adrian Lyne-directed film starred Woody Harrelson as a hard-up husband considering a $1 million offer from Robert Redford's billionaire character John Gage to sleep with his wife, played by Demi Moore.

Now, the film looks set to get an update, with Collider reporting that screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson has been hired to work on the project.

Details about potential storylines for the updated plot have not been revealed, though no doubt Wilson will be looking to dovetail in themes regarding the Time's Up and #MeToo movements against sexual harassment sweeping through Hollywood and other industries.

The writer is known for her screenplays for films such as 2002's Secretary, an S&M love story starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, and 2016's The Girl on the Train, which starred Emily Blunt and Justin Theroux.

Most recently, she wrote an episode of TV series Vinyl and is in charge of penning the plot for Disney's live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a new take on the 1937 animated classic.

The original Indecent Proposal received mixed reviews from critics at the time of its release and was nominated for seven Razzie Awards in 1994, ultimately taking the trophies for Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screenplay.

However, the flick was a box office smash, hauling in an estimated $266 million (£203 million) globally from a $38 million (£29 million) budget.

The news comes after it was reported in April that Halle Berry will star in a remake of 1985 thriller Jagged Edge, which originally featured Glenn Close and Jeff Bridges.