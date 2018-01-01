Sean Gunn won't speculate on brother James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy rehiring

Sean Gunn doesn't know if Disney will rehire his brother James Gunn, but is grateful for the support the fired director has received.

James was booted from Marvel franchise Guardians of the Galaxy after old tweets he sent joking about rape and paedophilia resurfaced recently.

The 51-year-old, who wrote and directed the first two Guardians instalments, was quick to apologise for the offensive posts, which he explained were written for shock value, and fans and the films' stars have been rallying around to try and get Disney bosses to change their minds.

"I'm not really in the game of figuring out what a massive media company's going to do," actor Sean told TMZ. "But I'm happy to support my brother, and I'm happy to see other people support him. There's been a lot of lies spread about him, but I think most people understand that they're lies it's mostly a lot of just people trying to destroy his character. And I just want to see what the fans think from here on out. I hope everybody stops and listens for a minute, instead of this quick to speak."

On Monday (30Jul18), the Guardians cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan and Sean, signed a note in support of James.

In it, they jointly wrote: "We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss. In that time we have been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3, as well as discouraged by those who were so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories around him.

"Each of us looks forward to working with our friend James again in the future. His story isn't over - not by a long shot."

While talking to TMZ, Sean, who plays Kraglin and serves as a stand-in for computer-generated character Rocket, added that the statement "really speaks for itself".