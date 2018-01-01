Jenna Dewan gets emotional during reading from TV medium

Jenna Dewan was stunned by some of the information given to her by a TV psychic during a recent reading.

The World of Dance host made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night (30Jul18), but prior to the show, host James surprised her with a car journey alongside Thomas John, the medium from Lifetime programme Seatbelt Psychic.

As soon as Jenna, 37, sat in the backseat of the car, Thomas commented that he was gaining a strong spiritual connection, noting: "It's actually kind of crowded back there."

He proceeded to ask her about her grandfather Elias and her uncle Dan, an astronaut, as well as her connection to the name Betsy - which turned out to be a reference to her grandmother.

"Oh God, here we go. My daughter's middle name is Elizabeth, which was her full name, freaked out that you just said that," shared a teary-eyed Jenna, referring to her five-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Thomas explained that red cardinal birds are a symbol for her grandmother Betsy and went on to share that her grandfather had a message for her, that seemed related to her split from the Magic Mike actor in April.

"This is the message I'm supposed to give you is that soulmates in life take on many different forms," he noted. "Soulmates do not have to be in a romantic context, so sometimes you are soulmates with your parents, with your friends. I do feel there's been this whole inventory with your friendships, your relationships, needing to look at certain things. You can go forward in confidence knowing that there's a lot of support for the decisions you're making."

At the conclusion of the trip, Jenna hugged Thomas and added: "This is the best surprise of my life."