Tiffany Haddish: 'I was raped at 17'

Tiffany Haddish has revealed she had to seek therapy after she was raped as a teenager.

The Girls Trip star claims she was sexually assaulted by a police cadet and she had to turn to counselling to learn how to cope with the trauma.

"That whole experience put me in such a messed-up place for a long time, and I ended up going to counseling," she tells Glamour magazine.

Haddish reported the alleged rape when it happened, but she still struggles with what justice looks like for her and how she can make a difference.

"Me just yelling out people's (culprits') names with no thought behind it is pointless," she explains. "I need a plan. I could be a voice, but what's a voice going to do - just keep talking? Or is there action behind it?"

However, she explains the experience has taught her how to protect herself.

"I notice that men are afraid of women that are aggressive," she says. "So to protect myself I become semi-aggressive. You hear about, 'Tiffany always hitting on somebody (sic),' but that's to keep them from hitting on me."

In addition to figuring out how she can become a leading voice for sexual assault victims, Tiffany is also keen to help fellow foster kids, after becoming part of the system when she was 12 years old, while she is prioritising caring for her own family.

"I'm just glad I got some money now, because now I can do a better job at taking care of them," she adds.