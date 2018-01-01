Jennifer Lopez to receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Jennifer Lopez has been named the recipient of the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The accolade recognises artists who have had a huge impact on the music industry, with J.Lo following in the footsteps of fellow superstars like Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Rihanna, Britney Spears, and last year's (17) honouree, Pink.

"It is amazing," the On The Floor hitmaker gushed in a Facebook Live chat with MTV personality Sway Calloway.

"Honestly, I mean, growing up on MTV and watching all my idols get this award, to be the recipient this year, I can't even believe it; I'm so excited."

The Video Vanguard Award was first presented in 1984 to a trio of musicians - late rock legend David Bowie, The Beatles, and Richard Lester, and it was renamed after King of Pop Michael Jackson in 1991, three years after he was celebrated with the top prize.

Jennifer will be feted on 20 August (18), when the VMAs ceremony takes place at Radio City Music Hall in her native New York.

The singer/actress will also have the chance to take home a further two trophies as her single Dinero, with DJ Khaled and Cardi B, is nominated for Best Collaboration and Best Latin Video.

The MTV news caps off a great week for J.Lo after marking her 49th birthday on 24 July (18) with a family beach outing, alongside her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The couple kept the celebrations going as the retired baseball ace turned 43 on Friday (27Jul18).