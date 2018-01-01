David Hasselhoff marries third wife

Actor David Hasselhoff has wed for the third time, exchanging vows with Hayley Roberts in Italy on Tuesday (31Jul18).

The former Baywatch hunk tied the knot with his fiancee of two years in the country's southern Puglia region before a small group of friends and family, including his daughters Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25, who David flew in for the ceremony, his press agent confirms to People.com.

Hasselhoff, 66, began dating Welsh model Roberts, 38, in 2011, when she approached him for an autograph at a hotel while he served as a judge on hit TV competition Britain's Got Talent. The star ended up asking Hayley for her number, and the couple became engaged five years later.

Hayley previously revealed she was completely shocked by her now-husband's proposal, which occurred during a romantic picnic on a beach in Malibu, California in 2016.

"We were both in tears," she told Hello! magazine shortly after he popped the question. "I genuinely had no idea he was going to do that, I'm still overwhelmed."

David shares his daughters with second wife Pamela Bach, who he was married to from 1989 until their 2006 divorce, and he is overjoyed to have their support for his new spouse Hayley, as it was his girls who encouraging him to propose to the model.

"I told my girls what I was going to do and they were both really supportive," he told Hello!. "It's tough. No one wants to see their parents split up. But they love Hayley and they're just happy for me."

The Knight Rider star was also married to actress Catherine Hickland for five years until 1989.