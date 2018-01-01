Eva Longoria shares magazine cover with baby boy

New mum Eva Longoria has given fans the first look at her baby boy's face by posing for a new magazine cover together.

The former Desperate Housewives star gave birth to her first child, a son named Santiago, on 19 June (18) and broke the news of his arrival with the help of editors at Hola! USA, who published a sweet snap of Eva with her baby snuggled against her chest.

The actress, who is married to Mexican TV executive Jose 'Pepe' Baston, has since shared a few other images of Santiago, but has never revealed his face - until now.

Eva and her tot have returned to Hola! USA as the magazine's new cover stars, with the proud mum beaming as she holds up her boy, who appears to be waving to the camera.

"Here he is! Santiago Enrique Baston is waving hello at the whole world!" she captioned the touching shot on Instagram.

"Couldn't wait to share this picture with y'all! Thanks to @usahola and (photographer) @bernardodoral for capturing these beautiful moments with my newborn son!"

Fans were quick to share their joy at the mother-and-son image, with Eva's close pal Victoria Beckham also commenting on the post.

"So beautiful!!!" she wrote. "So many kisses from us all!"

Fellow actress Olivia Munn added, "The cutest!!!"

Eva, who is currently on vacation, previously hinted at the Hola! USA reveal in early July (18).

"First photo shoot after pregnancy!" she wrote beside a snap of herself dressed in a black robe as she posed with her close pal Bernardo Doral on an indoor tennis court.

She went on to admit she found it tough juggling motherhood duties while working, but she was grateful to be surrounded by a supportive crew.

"Not gonna lie, this one was hard!" she continued. "Trying to breast feed and work around Santiago's schedule. Couldn't think of better hands to be in than my dear friend @bernardodoral! Thank you for making it as fun as always!!"

"Can't wait for y'all to see the photos!" Eva added.