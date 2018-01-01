Andy Spade shares moving tribute to late wife Kate Spade online

Kate Spade's widower has honoured the tragic fashion designer by celebrating Christmas in July.

Andy Spade, who co-founded his wife's namesake company, returned to Instagram on Monday night (30Jul18) to share a photo of a tree decorated with festive lights in a desert, as he explained how he and the couple's daughter, 13-year-old Frances Beatrix, nicknamed Bea, had been keeping Kate's memory alive, nearly two months after she committed suicide.

"She was born Christmas Eve, 1962," he began the caption. "She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city."

"I was lucky enough to have dear friends let my daughter and (I) stay at their home through a difficult time," Andy continued.

"This tree was standing alone beside the house so we ordered those multicolored, old fashioned lights... and another dear personal friend gave me a really Iong extension cord and Bea and I cut a star out of the cardboard box the lights came on (sic) and wrapped it in Reynolds wrap (TM) (foil) like we do every Christmas."

The couple had been married since 1994, but had separated in the months leading up to the designer's passing.

At the time of Kate's loss on 5 June (18), Andy, the brother of actor David Spade, issued a statement paying tribute to his "best friend for 35 years".

"My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can't even begin to fathom life without her," he continued. "We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already."

Andy also revealed Kate had been a longtime depression sufferer, but had been "actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease".

"There was no indication and no warning that she would do this," he added. "It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling."