Mila Kunis avoided Saturday Night Live gig for a decade over nerves

Actress Mila Kunis has spent the past decade turning down offers to guest host hit comedy show Saturday Night Live over fears of failure.

The Black Swan star has been exercising her comedy chops onscreen ever since her breakout role in hit sitcom That '70s Show, but the idea of performing funny sketches live on TV has made Mila shy away from appearing on the popular weekly show for years.

"It's been 10 years of me not wanting to do SNL... because it's a platform that I think takes a very specific skill set," she explained on breakfast show Today. "I think some people thrive in it, and I think some people get by.

"The whole thing (scares me); you have to love it and have so much fun with it...," she continued. "Some people go on and they don't have fun with it and you can tell, and so I've always been really nervous about doing it."

However, Mila has since warmed up to the idea of serving as a guest host, but only if creator and producer Lorne Michaels would allow her to share the TV stage with Saturday Night Live regular Kate McKinnon, Kunis' co-star in new action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.

"Now that I know somebody actually on it, I was like..., 'Here's a thing: Lorne, why don't you put us together?'," she proposed. "Then it'll be fun, so I'm gonna start pushing for that concept, if Kate and I can to do it together."

Mila reveals Kate's involvement in the new movie was the main reason she boarded the project, and the two ladies, who play best friends onscreen, "fell in love" on set.

"I signed on because I was a fan of hers, so I wanted to work with her...," Mila said. "I think she's awesome and super talented, and then we met at the table read, we seemingly got along, and then first day of production, we became best friends. We laugh non-stop."

The Spy Who Dumped Me also features Justin Theroux and Sam Heughan, and opens in theatres this week (ends03Aug18).