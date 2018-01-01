Amber Heard denies punching Johnny Depp 'twice in the face'

An attorney for Amber Heard has denied claims she hit her ex-husband Johnny Depp twice in the face for being late to a party.

The allegation emerged as part of the Hollywood actor's libel lawsuit against British newspaper The Sun, who he is suing for running a story in April (18) which claimed he is a "wife-beater" and criticised his casting in Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

In court documents obtained by British publication The Mirror, the star's legal team claimed that Amber became upset after her then-husband turned up two hours late to her birthday party in April 2016, and went on to become "aggressive and violent" after guests left, "punching him twice in the face". His lawyers also claimed that the actress had been drinking and had to be pushed away by the Pirates of the Caribbean star to stop the alleged abuse.

"These allegations are totally false," Amber's attorney told The Mirror. "One needs only read the recent Rolling Stone article about Mr Depp and the lawsuit filed against him by a location manager, among many other recent news stories and lawsuits, to understand his state of mind."

Her attorney was referring to a recent interview the 55-year-old gave to the music magazine where he detailed his drinking, depression and dwindling fortune, and claims by location manager Gregg 'Rocky' Brooks that Johnny became violent after he informed the actor that he only had one more chance to shoot a scene in Los Angeles in April 2017.

Amber and Johnny, who met while filming The Rum Diary together in 2011, finalised their divorce in January 2017 after a two-year marriage.