Harrison Ford's Han Solo jacket set to sell for over $1 million at props auction

A jacket worn by Harrison Ford as Han Solo in Star Wars is estimated to sell for over $1 million (£762,000) at an upcoming auction.

The navy jacket featuring four front pockets that Ford donned in 1980 cinema classic The Empire Strikes Back is part of 600 lots being sold off by Prop Store during a live auction on 20 September (18) at London's BFI IMAX cinema.

The fedora hat worn by Ford's other famous alter ego, Indiana Jones, in Raiders of the Lost Ark is also going under the hammer, with experts estimating it will fetch up to $397,000 (£300,000), while adventurer Indy's bullwhip from The Temple of Doom is poised to fetch up to $92,000 (£70,000).

There will also be lots of other Star Wars props on offer for fans of the sci-fi franchise, including a Stormtrooper helmet from the first Star Wars film as well as a similar helmet from 2017's The Last Jedi.

And judging by a recent auction held in Las Vegas, appetite for original Star Wars props is high, with a blaster used by Han Solo in Return of the Jedi fetching $550,000 (£419,000).

Among the other lots at the upcoming Prop Store sale is the costume worn by Johnny Depp in the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands, the robe worn by Brad Pitt as Tyler Durden in Fight Club, the Jumanji game board from the 1995 film, Marty McFly's (Michael J. Fox) hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II, Forrest Gump's (Tom Hanks) Bubba Gump Shrimp hat and a Wonka Bar from Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.

And for movie fans whose pockets aren't that deep, all items will be on display for the public to view from 6 September.

"Our auction on September 20 2018 will once again raise the bar, presenting some of the most iconic cinematic artefacts of our time," Stephen Lane, chief executive of Prop Store, said in a statement.