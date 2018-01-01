Amy Adams apologises to Christina Applegate over accidental calls

Amy Adams has apologised to Christina Applegate for accidentally calling her "300 times".

The Arrival actress has made a number of celebrity friends since moving to Hollywood in 1999 and has numerous A-list contacts on her phone.

But during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night (31Jul18), Amy admitted that she keeps unintentionally calling the Bad Moms star at awkward moments.

"Christina Applegate, she's at the top of my call list, and I have fat cheeks and I keep accidentally calling her while I smile during other phone calls," she shared. "And then I don't say anything and I hang up, which is really rude. But it has been like 300 times, I think. It's a lot."

Amy went on to recall how she once also accidentally started a video chat with Jennifer Aniston while she was in bed, but she doesn't think the call connected.

And while the star tends to hang-up as soon as she mistakenly calls a celebrity, she has promised to have a conversation the next time it happens.

"I'm going to say hi next time," the 43-year-old commented. "I don't know why I lose my courage, but I wanted to apologise. I'm very, very sorry - it's very rude."

During the interview, Amy also spoke about her eight-year-old daughter Aviana, who she shares with husband Darren Le Gallo.

She explained that Aviana enjoys taking dance classes at the moment but is very reluctant to perform in recitals.

"I want to be a dance mom so bad, I would love it. I was a dancer, so I sort of talked her into taking ballet," she added. "She learns it, and she's really into learning things, but she's not into performing. So we made a deal that she wouldn't have to do The Nutcracker or recitals."