Jennifer Aniston: 'I'm not heartbroken after Justin Theroux split'

Jennifer Aniston has insisted that she's not "heartbroken" following her split from husband Justin Theroux.

The former Friends star and The Leftovers actor announced they were separating after two-and-a-half years of marriage in February (18), and Jennifer, who kept a low profile following the split, has now hit back at tabloid speculation suggesting she is grief-stricken in a cover interview for InStyle magazine.

"The misconceptions are 'Jen can't keep a man,' and 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she's selfish and committed to her career.' Or that I'm sad and heartbroken," she told her screenwriter friend Molly McNearney, the wife of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. "First, with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions.

"No one knows what's going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don't know what I've been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they're deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn't to procreate. Maybe I have other things I'm supposed to do?"

The 49-year-old, who was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, went on to criticise the "sexist" way famous women always seem to come off worse in the media after a high-profile relationship breaks down.

"When a couple breaks up in Hollywood, it's the woman who is scorned. The woman is left sad and alone. She's the failure. F that. When was the last time you read about a divorced, childless man referred to as a spinster?" she asked.

Jennifer also stated that most of the time the headlines make her laugh because they have become increasingly "absurd", citing the rumours that she's pregnant "three times a year", but she chooses to focus on more important topics, likening the gossip to "junk food that needs to go back in its drawer".