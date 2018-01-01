Kim Kardashian criticised over response to Tyson Beckford feud

Kim Kardashian is facing a backlash for appearing to suggest model and actor Tyson Beckford is gay during an online argument.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hit out at Beckford on Tuesday (31Jul18) after he criticised her body and suggested she has had plastic surgery.

"Sorry I don't care for it," Beckford commented under a The Shade Room social media picture of the reality star wearing a skimpy outfit.

"She is not real, doctor f**ked up on her right hip," he added alongside a vomiting emoji.

Kim spotted Tyson's remarks and responded: "Sis, we all know why you don't care for it", adding a nail polish emoji.

Tyson then followed up Kardashian's response by reiterating his stance against plastic surgery.

"My opinion on women who do plastic surgery stays the same, not for me! I personally don't care for it! Done end of story (sic)!" he added in an Instagram Story.

Kim has not posted any more responses towards Tyson, but she is now being slammed for how she handled the feud.

"@KimKardashian is trash!!," a user wrote on Twitter. "I liked her until she used being gay as a drag on the shade room ig (Instagram) pg (page). honey you do not get to imply that someone is in the closet just because he didn't like your outfit/body you don't do that girl since you employ an array of gay makeup artist/stylist (sic)."

"Kim Kardashian called Tyson Beckford 'sis' and implied that he was gay because he said that her body was fake," another added. "They getting way too comfortable (sic)...."