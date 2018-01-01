NEWS Paris Jackson shoots down rumours of rehab return Newsdesk Share with :







Michael Jackson's daughter Paris has shut down "annoying" rumours suggesting she is heading back to rehab after Demi Lovato's apparent drug overdose.



The Sorry Not Sorry singer was hospitalised in Los Angeles on 24 July (18) after she was found unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home, and reports suggested Demi's health setback affected Paris Jackson so much, the 20-year-old was planning to seek professional help once again to support her own sobriety.



The rising actress and model spotted a social media message from one of Lovato's fans discussing the claims online, and decided to address the unfounded reports directly via her own post on Instagram Story.



"I haven't gone to a clinic," she wrote in response to the allegations. "Someone doesn't have to die for me to know to be healthy. I've already had friends OD (overdose) and die. That's enough for me."



Paris, who previously battled drug addiction and depression issues in a treatment centre as a teen, reiterated the statement hours later after receiving another mention on Twitter.



"Don't know if this is true. But my girl @ParisJackson is going to be alright," the fan wrote, alongside a link to the rehab report. "If true, I commend her desire for a healthier life. PJ - (love) you. U got this (sic)."



"bruhh (sic) i already made a statement about this!" she replied on Wednesday (01Aug18). "i haven't gone back to rehab, or to any clinic."



Slamming the tabloid lies, she continued, "idk (I don't know) who decided to make this bulls**t up for clickbait but it's annoying! i don't need a celebrity's misfortune to make me healthy. i've had enough friends OD to send me that message (sic)!"



Paris, who lost her dad to an accidental drug overdose in 2009, has been open about her personal struggles, and last year (17), reflected on her positive experience at a Utah school for troubled teens after multiple suicide attempts.



Prior to seeking treatment, the now-sober young star told Rolling Stone magazine, "I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help."



However, that all changed after her stay in Utah: "It was great for me," she said. "I'm a completely different person."

