Final season of Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown to air this year

Tragic chef-turned-TV presenter Anthony Bourdain is set for a posthumous return to the small screen for the final season of his award-winning food and travel show.

The 61 year old was in the middle of shooting episodes for the 12th season of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown in early June (18), when he took his own life during a stay in France.

Network officials at CNN, on which his series aired, have since revealed they will be releasing the seven episodes he filmed prior to his death, although only one had been completed.

That episode, during which Bourdain enjoyed a trip to Kenya with his CNN colleague W. Kamau Bell, is the only one to feature the beloved chef as narrator.

The remaining instalments, chronicling food travels in locations including New York's Lower East Side, Texas, the U.S. border with Mexico, Spain, and Indonesia, will be completed by directors at Bourdain's Zero Point Zero production company, using audio footage gathered while on location, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"Each one (episode) will feel slightly different depending on what's gathered in the field," says Amy Entelis, the executive vice president of talent and content at CNN. "They will have the full presence of Tony because you'll see him, you'll hear him, you'll watch him. That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices, of people who are in the episodes."

She adds that the penultimate episode of Parts Unknown will go behind the scenes and reflect on "how Tony affected the world". A premiere date for season 12 has yet to be announced.