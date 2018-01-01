Instagram brought music fan Mandy Moore and fiance together

Mandy Moore and her fiance Taylor Goldsmith first connected through social media.

The singer and This Is Us star and Goldsmith started dating in 2015 and she reveals their first date was a result of her posting one of his band Dawes' songs on Instagram.

"I don't know if I would recommend Instagram as a dating app, but (my fiance) is in a band, and I heard a song of theirs on the radio. I put it on my Instagram feed, three years ago, before I knew you were supposed to tag people, like I did none of that," she told U.S. chat show The Talk on Wednesday (01Aug18). "I didn't know the rules of Instagram, but somehow he found out about it and he found a way to reach out to me. We started corresponding and communicating and eventually we went on a date."

However, Mandy was not aware their first get-together was an official date until she arrived.

"I was like, 'Oh, he's a musician, great to meet you friend'," she added. "I got to the restaurant and it was completely empty. I was like, 'Oh, he's very handsome,' I was completely taken aback. We had one of those epic three-hour long first dates and that was it."

Mandy, who was previously married to rocker Ryan Adams, and Taylor will soon be heading down the aisle after becoming engaged last year (17), but the couple is planning a low-key ceremony.

"This is my second go-round," she told Us Weekly magazine. "I feel like I eloped before and I think I'll probably keep it very small again..."