Jamie Dornan still struggles with mother's cancer death 20 years after her passing

Actor Jamie Dornan can't get through a day without reliving his mother's death two decades ago.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star lost his mum, Lorna, to pancreatic cancer in 1998, when he was just 16, and while promoting the launch of the NIPanC support group, aimed at helping those impacted by the disease, at Mater Hospital in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Wednesday (01Aug18), the 36-year-old admitted he is still struggling with his mum's passing.

"I feel like every single day it has an effect on me in ways which I am aware of and some ways I think I am not aware of," he told the Press Association. "But, I am not alone in that; lots of people have lost people that are very dear to them at a young age. That's the sad thing about this illness particularly, it seems to get people young, who often have very young families."

Jamie still dreams of sharing his Hollywood success with his mum by bringing her to one of his red carpet movie premieres, adding, "My mum was a very glamorous person and probably would have liked that side of things.

"I would have been able to take her to L.A., and go to premieres and that sort of stuff - it’s all the stuff I hate about the job, funnily enough. The stuff I can’t stand but my mum would have loved it.

"She would have been very tickled by the fact I make a career out of this weird thing that I do. Hopefully there is some world where she has an awareness of it."

Jamie, who attended the NIPanC support group event with his sister Jess and dad James, feels privileged to use his platform to help other people struggling with the impact of pancreatic cancer.

"I just don’t think anything like this existed, on such a level (when my mum was ill),” he said of the new charitable effort, which is being run in Northern Ireland by bosses at Pancreatic Cancer Action (PCA) and Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund (PCRF). "It would have been fantastic to speak to other people going through the same sort of awful situation that we found ourselves in.

"I feel privileged to play some part in drawing attention to this illness and I feel quite determined to try and help in whatever way I can to change the statistics on this illness, which are still pretty bleak, and I don’t think there has been a great improvement on them in 40 years."