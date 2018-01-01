Margot Robbie adopted Rita Ora's accent for new thriller role

Margot Robbie adopted Rita Ora's accent for her mysterious waitress character in new thriller Terminal.

Drawn to the "British banter" in the film, the Australian star wanted to create a character that appeared to "belong" in London, and thought the pop star's lingo was perfect for the role.

"Weirdly, I do try and find someone who's accent I really like and then try and pick certain characteristics about it and inject it into the character’s accent," she tells NME.com.

"Rita Ora, I love her accent! I told her, 'I’m going to try and do your accent for a character, it’s so good!'"

Robbie then listened to clips of Rita speaking online and worked on mimicking her for her role as Annie in Vaughn Stein's movie.

The I, Tonya star reveals she once adopted the voice of a teenager to perfect a Midwestern American accent: "Sometimes I find people online, just on YouTube. For one character I played, there was a 13-year-old girl who lived in the Midwest and had her own blog on YouTube and I loved her accent," she explains, "so I used it for a character."

In Terminal, which also features Mike Myers and Simon Pegg, Robbie plays a waitress leading a double life, and she admits she jumped at the chance to play Annie as she read the script, which was also written by director Stein.

"I loved the classic British banter that Vaughn uses so wonderfully - he’s a very articulate man, and he has the broadest vocabulary of anyone I know," she beams. "He speaks so eloquently, he’s hilarious; but he also has a deep fascination with a lot of morbid things and a deep appreciation of noir cinema, and seeing him wrap all these things together and weave it into these characters and the narrative and the story line, was just an entirely bizarre script to read."