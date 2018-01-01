Nicole Kidman to play newswoman Gretchen Carlson in Roger Ailes film

Nicole Kidman has been cast to portray U.S. newswoman Gretchen Carlson in a new film about late Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

The Big Little Lies star will play Carlson in Fair and Balanced, which is being directed by filmmaker Jay Roach. Kidman will star alongside Charlize Theron, who is portraying U.S. lawyer-turned-TV-host Megyn Kelly, in the drama.

Ailes, who was Chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations, was forced to resign in 2016 when he became the subject of several sexual misconduct allegations, which included accusations made by Gretchen and Megyn. Following his fall from grace at Fox, the media mogul went on to became an adviser to the Donald Trump campaign, where he assisted with debate preparation. He died last year (17).

Charlize is also producing the film alongside Roach and screenwriter Charles Randolph, according to Variety. The project is described as "an ensemble pic", in which Ailes and other major players during his reign at Fox News will all be depicted.

Former anchor Greta Van Susteren, fired host Bill O'Reilly and Fox mogul Rupert Murdoch are all expected to be portrayed in the movie.

Meanwhile, Roach's film is not the only project focused on Ailes currently in the works - Russell Crowe will also portray the late media boss TV movie The Loudest Voice in the Room, which will be based on Gabriel Sherman's bestselling book of the same name.

The new project will reportedly focus on the last 10 years of Ailes' life and will air on U.S. network Showtime.

"This limited series promises to be a defining story for this era," David Nevins, the president and CEO of Showtime Networks, said.