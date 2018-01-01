NEWS Tiffany Haddish treasures Oscar dress she wore to honour late father Newsdesk Share with :







Tiffany Haddish is still in love with the dress she wore to the Oscars earlier this year (18), because it was a tribute to her late father.



In a new edition of Vogue magazine's 73 Questions Internet segment, the Girls Trip star describes her style as "cute and fun" and jokes her favourite outfit is her "unicorn onesie", but the traditional Eritrean gown she wore on the Academy Awards red carpet has a very special place in her heart - and her wardrobe.



"My father said one day I would be able to go to a really amazing event like that and when I do, I need to represent his people,” she said. “He’s from Eritrea, so I wore a princess dress from Eritrea."



The bold fashion choice certainly turned heads at the Oscars, even impressing Oprah Winfrey, and Tiffany assures fans it won't be the last time she makes a style statement with an out-of-the-box look, revealing she has always wanted to "tell jokes in lingerie".



Fashion isn't the only subject Haddish spoke candidly about during the quickfire 73 Questions chat - the actress also shared details of her recent dinner date with Taylor Swift at the singer's home.



"She made some brisket, beef, chicken, which was delicious, potato salad, delicious, and some cornbread. It was so good," Haddish shared. "And I brought the joyful greens."



Though Swift appears to have been the perfect hostess, the 38 year old tells the fashion magazine her dream dinner guests are former First Lady Michelle Obama and Jesus Christ.

