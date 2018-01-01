Jessica Chastain to star in action movie Eve

Jessica Chastain is set to star and produce new action movie Eve.

The Molly's Game actress will take on the lead role in the film and also act as a producer via her Freckle Films banner along with her production partner Kelly Carmichael and executives at Voltage Pictures.

Details about the plot are being kept under wraps, though screenwriter and filmmaker Matthew Newton will direct the project.

"Matthew is wonderfully adept at crafting complex and relatable characters," Chastain and Carmichael said in a joint statement. "We've been fans of his work and are so thrilled to be partnering with him and Voltage on Eve."

In addition, Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam will act as producers, while Babacar Diene will serve as co-producer. Jonathan Deckter will be the executive producer.

Speaking about Eve, Newton also indicated that the film will be a character study.

"I have always admired Jessica Chastain's work. So when I wrote Eve, an intelligent, strong, and incredibly capable character, she was my immediate first choice to bring her to life," he explained. "I am humbled and thrilled to be collaborating with Jessica and Voltage on the film."

Newton most recently helmed Who We Are Now, which starred Julianne Nicholson, Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto. He also made 2017's From Nowhere and 2008's Three Blind Mice.

Meanwhile, Chastain is currently shooting It: Chapter Two, in which she plays an adult version of character Beverly Marsh, and will next be seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix as Smith. The 41-year-old is also attached to play Ingrid Bergman in Seducing Ingrid Bergman and Tammy Wynette in George and Tammy.