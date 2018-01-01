Kris Jenner encourages fans to get their mammograms

Kris Jenner is raising breast cancer awareness by encouraging her followers to get their routine mammograms.

The 62-year-old momager took to Instagram on Wednesday (01Aug18) to document getting the scan, which uses low-energy X-rays to examine the breast for early signs of cancer, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an image of the medical equipment used and urged her fans to go along to their own routine screening, which is offered annually to women from the age of 40 in the U.S and every three years to women aged 50 to 70 in the U.K.

"I spent my morning at Cedars Sinai Medical Center with this little baby today... just reminding everyone to go get their Mammogram!! So important and can save lives," Kris captioned the image. "My Mom MJ (Mary Jo Shannon) is a breast cancer survivor and so are dozens of my friends. Do this in honor of your loved ones I know all of us have someone in our lives who have dealt with cancer. Love you guys!!!" She added emojis of praying hands and hearts.

The mother-of-six later shared another snap from her doctor's visit detailing a secondary test available to detect breast cancer, which is believed to affect around one in eight women.

"So after I had the mammogram this morning I also got a breast Ultrasound with this machine, just to double triple check..this took about 15 minutes each side and gets under the arm, breast and nearer the chest in the middle ... didn’t hurt at all just some pressure...and very thorough," she explained alongside an image of another machine. "Some of you mentioned even more extensive testing so I thought I would share. #informationispower #bilateralbreastultrasound."

Kris referenced her 84-year-old mother's battle with cancer during season 11 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2015, when she encouraged daughters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian to take a genetic test to determine their risks for the disease.

Mary Jo has reportedly beaten both breast and colon cancer.