Westworld's Zahn McClarnon lands major movie role

Zahn McClarnon has been added to the cast of The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep.

It was announced in June that Ewan McGregor would be playing the grown-up version of Danny Torrance, played by Danny Lloyd in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 cult horror classic, along with Rebecca Ferguson as Rose the Hat, the leader of a group of quasi-immortals who prey on people who have psychic abilities known as the shining.

Now it’s been announced that Westworld favourite Zahn will also appear in the retelling of Stephen King’s follow-up novel, as Crow Daddy, Rose’s right-hand man.

Written in 2013, 36 years after Stephen penned The Shining, Doctor Sleep follows an adult Danny, who is haunted by the issues of rage and alcoholism which plagued his father Jack Torrance, famously played by Jack Nicholson, as well the events of what happened at the Overlook Hotel in his childhood.

Carl Lumbly has been cast as Dick Halloran, an integral character of the original story, while Alex Essoe is starring as Danny’s mother Wendy Torrance. The roles were previously helmed by the late Scatman Crothers and retired actress Shelley Duvall.

Mike Flanagan, known for his work in the horror genre, is directing, and also adapted the screenplay from Stephen’s award-winning book. The story is set in Massachusetts this time around, the state Mike was born in.

Since wowing as Akecheta in season two of Westworld, Variety reports 51-year-old Zahn has been on the radar of several movie executives.

His previous credits include TV shows The Son and Longmire, as well as season two of Fargo, which his co-star Ewan joined for the third series.

Doctor Sleep is due to hit cinemas in January 2020.