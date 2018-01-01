Michael Rosenbaum still shocked by co-star's alleged ties to sex cult

Actor Michael Rosenbaum is still in shock after learning his Smallville co-star Allison Mack was an alleged leader of a sex cult.

The actress was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and forced labour conspiracy in New York back in April (18), and subsequently indicted on a string of counts amid allegations suggesting she was second-in-command of the NXIVM collective and a sub-group, called Dominus Obsequious Sororium (DOS), where women were forced to perform sex acts for their male masters.

She is said to have worked for leader Keith Raniere, convincing women to join what they called a female empowerment group from February, 2016 to June, 2017. Mack, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and Raniere, who was arrested in Mexico in March (18) both face mandatory minimum sentences of 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

Rosenbaum has now broken his silence, insisting Mack was nothing but a sweetheart when they worked together and he admits he's still struggling to come to terms with the charges against her.

"When I was on that show, Allison was the sweetest, most professional... she was just a great girl, great actress," the actor, who played Lex Luthor on the Superman TV show, recently told podcast This Past Weekend.

"The whole story's yet to come out but I think a lot of the story's out there now and I think it’s just shocking, it’s surprising. She was great.

"I really didn’t hang out with Allison... so we didn’t know each other; we weren’t close friends, but, like, there was always a mutual respect and love there. I didn’t expect this. This was a curve ball... This is why it’s so shocking to me.

"Yes, she was younger, she could have easily been mind-f**ked and given, like, who knows... They could have... promised her this thing and she was empowered by things and somehow she fell down this. Ultimately, inadvertently, she got into something that was bigger than her."