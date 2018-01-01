Mandy Moore used hypnosis to settle nerves before Oscars performance

Mandy Moore turned to hypnosis to calm her nerves before her performance at the 2011 Academy Awards.

The This Is Us star joined Zachary Levi to sing I See the Light from Tangled, which was nominated for Best Original Song, and before she hit the stage Mandy knew she had to get herself mentally prepared.

"I knew about six weeks before and I was super nervous and I decided that I was going to go and get hypnotised," she told U.S. chat show The Talk. "I know it sounds crazy, but I went and had this hypnosis session and then spent the next month listening to this session before I went to bed every night."

Moore explained the hypnotist showed her how to envision the performance the way she wanted it to be.

"You basically imagine your perfect day," she continued. "You're sort of retraining your brain. I was nervous about forgetting the words or getting onstage and messing up somehow. So I went through and imagined this perfect day and the performance going flawlessly and it all ended up working out thanks to the hypnosis."

However, minutes before the 34 year old hit the stage, her body started to show signs of stress.

"I wasn't nervous at all, but about five minutes before we walked out onstage everybody sort of looked at me... and (gasped)," she said. "I had these red welts all over my chest. Although I wasn't nervous, clearly my body was manifesting the stress.

"So they rushed me back in the dressing room and they were trying to cover up my chest with foundation to get rid of these red marks. But it all worked out and I went out and had a fabulous time. It was exactly how I imagined it."