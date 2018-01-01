Kourtney Kardashian had 'craziest fight ever' with sister Kim over critical comments

Kourtney Kardashian was forced to confront Kim Kardashian after growing tired of her catty sister's criticism.

The heated exchange will feature in the upcoming 15th season of reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Kourtney admits it was one of the most difficult moments she's ever had.

“I think this was probably our craziest fight,” she tells People magazine. "I think I’ve always been the sister who, like, I would just tell them like it is or if they said something to me, I’d just break them right down the fastest and make them upset, and now I’ve been working on being more in touch with my feelings.

"I think I just couldn’t take it anymore. I just felt like we needed to make a change and not be so critical (of each other).”

Despite the rift, the TV personality insists she and Kim are past the rough patch.

“We’ve always been a family who will do anything for each other and we know that at the end of the day, but sometimes there’s criticism and I felt not good hanging out with them everyday and I couldn’t take it anymore,” Kardashian shares. “So you’ll see in the season how it plays out."

However, it appears Kim may still have raw emotions about the fallout, with Kanye West's wife taking to her Twitter account on Thursday (02Aug18) to defend herself against a fan who noted Kourtney was "done living this Kardashian life" and "grew sick and tired of being forced to stay relevant" by being a part of the reality show.

“Oh word, did Kourt tell you this?" Kim fumed in response to the critic's tweet. "She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW (by the way) this photo shoot was our Christmas card. Family memories we were creating. Just tune in before you start acting like you know things.”

The new episodes will also shed light on Kourtney's relationship with ex-lover Scott Disick, who she she still considers family even though the pair split in 2015. Kardashian dated Disick, the father of her three kids, for almost 10 years before the couple parted ways. Both reality TV stars have since moved on to new relationships - Kourtney is dating model Younes Bendjima, while Disick has been linked to singer Lionel Richie's model daughter Sofia.

The 39 year old and Disick remain on good terms and she insists they will always be "family", adding, "We really try to have a good relationship for the kids."

According to the brunette beauty, the forthcoming 15th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians features a glimpse into their co-parenting routine.

She adds, “I think you’ll see that on the season a bit, but, you know, we really do our best to make the kids the priority."