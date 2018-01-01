Hayley Atwell lands film role from the middle of the sea

Actress Hayley Atwell negotiated the role of her dreams in Christopher Robin from a Wi-Fi hotspot in the middle of the Aegean Sea.

The British beauty was on a sailing holiday when she received a call from her agent telling her director Marc Forster had requested a Skype session with her immediately, causing a bit of panic.

"I said, 'Look, I would absolutely love to Skype with him, but I’m in a bit of a dead spot in terms of Wi-Fi on this Greek island'." she tells Parade magazine, "so the captain of the boat that I was on went, 'You see that rock? Go 10 minutes past that rock... and basically, once you've lost all visuals of civilization, you might be able to get a spot where you can speak to him'."

Hayley took a risk, hopped on a jet-ski and successfully picked up on the hotspot.

"I turned off the engine, bobbing up and down, and then I was able to get it (the Wi-Fi signal)," she recalls. "Marc was like, 'Hello', and I was like, 'Welcome to my office. This is how I do business, Marc. Let’s talk about the film', and he was great."

The sea chat impressed the filmmaker so much that he offered Hayley the role of Christopher Robin's wife in his new film on the spot.

"We broke the ice from that, really," the 36 year old adds. "He wanted to make sure that this film didn’t feel too sentimental and too simple, but captured the wisdom of Pooh, which is something that’s very gentle and very tender.

"It’s about the gentleness of friendships, especially ones we had when we were younger, those innocent friendships, and that Pooh, in his innocence, is so wise. So, I felt that Marc was wanting to bring both elements to it to make it have universal impact on both children and adults, and I said, 'Yes', put the phone down, and jetted back off to the boat."

Christopher Robin, which stars Ewan McGregor in the titular role, hits U.S. theatres on Friday (03Aug18).