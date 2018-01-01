Jason Statham: 'Swimming with feeding sharks is an amazing experience'

Action man Jason Statham is urging his fellow thrill seekers to consider swimming with sharks, because it's the most exhilarating thing he's ever done.

The Fate of the Furious star, who leads the cast of new monster shark movie The Meg, admits he can understand why so many people are terrified of the big fish, and he came to terms with his own fears by jumping into a feeding frenzy.

"I have been shark diving with about 30 bull sharks in Fiji, which was a couple of hours by plane from New Zealand where we were filming at the time," the Brit tells WENN. "They hand feed these bull sharks and they chum the water and pull out these big tuna heads and it's one of the most fascinating things I've ever done.

"It was mind blowing and exhilarating at the same time. All the fear took place on the boat before we went down. As soon as we were down in the water with the sharks there's an amazing peacefulness. I was in awe of the experience. If anyone gets the chance to do it, I highly recommend it. It's just beyond your imagination."

But Jason accepts his new movie won't exactly convince those nervous about sharks to take a plunge with the aquatic beasts.

"Most people who fall into the ocean from a boat or a catamaran, I think the immediate thing that comes to mind is, 'Am I going to get eaten by a shark?'" he adds. "I think there's a big fear of sharks but they get a bad rep (reputation) for the right reasons but sometimes for the wrong reasons. They are the biggest apex predator in the ocean, the great white in particular.

"I think the fear comes from not knowing what's underneath you. The potential of the great white is always looming and that puts the fear of God in anyone who is in a massive open sea."