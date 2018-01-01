Paul Walker was planning Hollywood hiatus for daughter

Paul Walker attempted to drop out of The Fast and the Furious franchise shortly before his death in 2013 after gaining custody of his daughter Meadow.

The Furious 7 star appeared in six of the franchise's films and signed on to another trilogy before he was killed when a Porsche Carrera GT he was a passenger in crashed and burst into flames in 2013, but now his brother Cody has revealed he was looking to make an exit from the blockbuster movies when he learned Meadow was coming to live with him.

"He loved her, he was so proud of her," Cody told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America on Thursday (02Aug18). "He also carried a lot of guilt for not being the traditional type of father that was necessarily there every step of the way."

"He would say things like, 'I only have this many more years until she is all grown up, until she turns 18'," he continued. "He had signed on to do another three movie deal and then got the news that she was going to come live with him and he went immediately to go get himself out of it, but it was just beyond that point of no return. It crushed him."

Paul and Cody's brother Caleb also believes the actor knew he didn't have much time left.

"He was putting things in order," he said. "It was almost like he knew himself that the days were short."

During the interview, Walker's father, Paul III, grew emotional when he spoke about the comfort of knowing his son is still around him all the time.

"I see Paul's face all the time," he said through tears. "I had this, whatever you want to call it, (moment) and this voice said, 'Good to see ya dad'. And then it was, 'Don't be afraid. It's your son, Paul'. Crazy, but I think of that. It makes me feel good."

Cody, Caleb and Paul III are speaking to the media ahead of the release of a new TV documentary about their brother, titled I Am Paul Walker. The film features home videos from the tragic star's childhood and interviews with his friends and colleagues, including his Fast and Furious franchise co-star Tyrese Gibson, and director Rob Cohen.

It premieres on the Paramount Network in the U.S. on 11 August (18).