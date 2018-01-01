Ben Affleck and Matt Damon working on McDonald's Monopoly fraud movie

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are re-teaming on a movie about a real-life crime story.

The Hollywood stars, who won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for their work on 1997's Good Will Hunting, will collaborate on a film adaptation of Jeff Maysh's recently published article on The Daily Beast entitled How an Ex-Cop Rigged McDonald's Monopoly Game and Stole Millions.

According to Deadline, Affleck is attached to direct the feature, while Damon will star.

The story kicks off with the arrest of a former police officer in 2001 in connection with a scheme to fix a popular Monopoly game at fast-food giant McDonald's by trading winning pieces of the puzzle to members of the public in exchange for a cut of their prize money.

The ex-lawman, who worked at the company where the pieces were printed, allegedly stole $24 million (£18.4 million) through the scam. The scheme began as early as 1995, with seven other people arrested across the U.S. by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigators at the time.

Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will pen the script for the project, which will be produced by Affleck and Damon for their Pearl Street Films company. David Klawans will serve as executive producer.

Fox bosses apparently won the rights to the film after engaging in a heated bidding war with executives from studios including Universal, Warner Bros. and Netflix.

Affleck directed Gone Baby Gone, Live by Night and the triple Oscar-winning Argo and is attached to make crime-drama Witness for the Prosecution, based on a short story by Agatha Christie. He is also set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman in Justice League Part Two and appear in a sequel to 2016's The Accountant.

Meanwhile, Damon is currently filming James Mangold's Ford v. Ferrari movie, which tells of the true story of the battle between Ford and Ferrari to win car race Le Mans in 1966.