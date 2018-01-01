Seth Rogen addresses blackface backlash on his new film

Seth Rogen has issued an apology after becoming caught up in a “blackface” scandal.

TMZ published pictures on Wednesday of a young actor standing in for 11-year-old African-American star Keith L. Williams on the set of Good Boys with dark make-up on his face.

Rogen, who is co-producing the film, has now addressed the backlash.

"I should start by saying this shouldn't have happened, and I'm terribly sorry it did,” he said, reports Indie Wire. "I won't give excuses for why it happened. I'll just say that as soon I was made aware of it, I ensured we put an end to it – and I give my word that on any project my team and I are involved in, we will take every precaution to make sure something similar does not take place again.

"I'm engaging in conversations to make sure I find the best way to do that. It's on me to be proactive. Reacting isn't enough."

In the TMZ report, editors quoted “the film's production company” as saying it’s common practice on movie sets.

They also state that sources connected to the production company, Good Universe, told them: "(it’s) not uncommon for lighting purposes to match actors' skin tones.”

Other film insiders commented that casting directors typically make a point of hiring stand-ins who match the actors' complexions, rather than resorting to make-up.

The incident allegedly left at least one person on set in Vancouver upset.

Fast and Furious actor Common weighed into the row and said, when asked by TMZ, it was "never appropriate" to darken someone's face.

Good Boys, about a group of young boys on the cusp of becoming teenagers, also stars Jacob Tremblay.