J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof apologise to Evangeline Lilly over Lost nude scenes

Lost co-creators J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof have apologised to Evangeline Lilly after she said she felt "cornered" into doing nude scenes on the show.

In a recent appearance on podcast The Lost Boys, the Ant-Man and the Wasp actress revealed she had felt like she had no choice but to do partially nude scenes on two occasions while playing Kate Austin on the TV drama, which ran from 2004 to 2010.

Lost co-creators and executive producers Abrams and Lindelof and executive producers Jack Bender and Carlton Cuse responded to her comments on Thursday (02Aug18), issuing a joint statement to People.

"Our response to Evie's comments this morning in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologise for the experience she detailed while working on Lost," they said in the statement. "We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period."

The 38-year-old said on the podcast that she felt forced into doing the partially nude scene in season three of the show.

"I was mortified and I was trembling when it finished. I was crying my eyes out and I had to go on to do a very formidable, very strong scene thereafter," she recalled.

The actress had another experience in season four, with a scene in which Kate would be undressing, and she tried to have control over the shoot, but she couldn't get it, so she vowed to never strip for the series again.

"So I then said, 'That's it, no more. You can write whatever you want - I won't do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again.' And I didn't," she added.

She also revealed that she became frustrated with Kate's storylines, because the character started off strong and independent but was reduced to chasing her love interests Jack and Sawyer, played by Matthew Fox and Josh Holloway respectively, around the island where their plane had crashed.