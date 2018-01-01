Hayden Panettiere and boxer boyfriend split - report

Hayden Panettiere and her boxer beau Wladimir Klitschko have ended their nine-year romance, according to the actress' mum.

Lesley Vogel revealed the sad news to Radar Online, explaining her daughter was "taking some time" for herself to plan the rest of her life.

"I think there are a lot of changes going on in her life," Vogel says. "But I think they’re positive changes. And I think that she’s taking some time.

"She needs to take a little bit of a break and make some decisions on her own of what she wants to do. So I think she is in a very good place."

Panettiere's representatives have yet to confirm the split news.

Hayden, 28, and the 42-year-old retired fighter have been dating since 2009 and they announced their engagement in 2013. The couple is parents to three-year-old daughter Kaya.

Meanwhile, the actress was spotted leaving Hollywood hang-out Craig's hand in hand with a mystery man earlier this week (beg30Jul18).

Asked to reveal his identity, he told TMZ reporters he was the actress' "gay pool boy".

Panettiere still appears to be on great terms with her rumoured ex - she recently vacationed with Wladimir and their daughter in Greece, according to Vogel.

It's unclear when the couple split, but they were last photographed together on holiday in Barbados in February (18).

Klitschko was by Hayden's side as she underwent rehab stints following the birth of their daughter in 2014.

The actress battled postpartum depression, seeking professional help in December, 2015 and again five months later.