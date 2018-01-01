Sarah Hyland proud of strong body after low weight scare

Actress Sarah Hyland is glad to be feeling strong again after revealing she reached just 75 pounds (34 kilograms) earlier this year (18).

The Modern Family star has been battling health issues for many years, undergoing a life-saving transplant in 2012 following a battle with kidney dysplasia, a condition she was diagnosed with as a child.

Sarah was also hospitalised at the beginning of the summer, but the 27 year old feels as if she has returned to form, telling fans via Instagram Story on Thursday (02Aug18) all about her health progress.

“#Strongwomen,” she captioned video footage of herself flexing her back muscles as she performs pull-ups. "Realllllllly did NOT want to come in (to the gym) today, but I’m very glad I diiid. Be strong out there ladies!!! Every workout counts.”

“Very proud of this,” she added while sharing another photo of herself showing off her toned physique at the gym. “Seeing as I was 75 lbs earlier this year.”

Sarah received backlash on Wednesday for posting a snap of herself in a bikini, with some fans attacking the actress for being too skinny, demanding she eat more bread.

The star responded by asking her boyfriend Wells Adams to back her up on her healthy eating habits, noting he witnesses her consume loads of carbohydrates on a daily basis.

“I’ve been reading some of your DMs and so many of you are like, ‘Girl, you fine but like, eat some bread!’ So I would like to put in a request for anyone who is concerned about my bread consumption to send (messages) to Wells Adams, because he is the sole person who knows about how much bread I consume on a daily basis,” she said on her Instagram Story feed.

Wells quickly came to his girlfriend's defence by verifying she eats well - and regularly.

“Just saw Sarah’s story. Apparently there are concerns about how much bread she eats. I can vouch for her that she truly is - she’s not a carnivore, she’s a carbivore," he explained.